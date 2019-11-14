



An endless to-do list! Stassi Schroeder is planning her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Beau Clark, but she wasn’t prepared for the reality of preparing for the big day.

“Wedding planning is a pain,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Monday, November 11. “No one warns you how hard it is and we have wedding planners! We’re having an overseas wedding, so I thought that would actually make it easier because we’re also having a smaller, intimate wedding but no, it doesn’t, it doesn’t make it easier. It’s very difficult but it’s really fun.”

Lucikly for Schroeder, she doesn’t have to participate in planning her bachelorette party. Her friends are throwing the event, but they might have a hard time organizing a bash for the reality TV star, who admits she isn’t interested in the traditional pre-wedding celebration.

“I’m not the bachelorette party type,” Schroeder told Us. “I don’t do penis straws. I don’t want strippers. I don’t want to be out past midnight.”

The reality TV star added, “My idea of a bachelorette party is, like, a good two-day weekend of boozy brunches and shopping. And I’m in bed by 10, you know what I mean? That’s my style! If my friends do anything different, I’m going to blame them.”

Schroeder and Clark, 39, already celebrated their engagement earlier this month with Vanderpump Rules costars Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly. The casting agent proposed to her at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in July.

The Next Level Basic author has dropped some hints about what’s in store for her nuptials. In an August episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, she said their “whole wedding budget” would go toward multiple wedding dresses for the reality TV star. “Maybe just like two dresses … three,” she said. “I just want to find out how to wear as many changes as I can.”

Schroeder also revealed that their guest list won’t include any polite invitations. “I’m sorry but this day isn’t about anyone else but me and Beau and if someone questions why they aren’t invited to something, I’m just sorry. It is what it is,” Schroeder, who’s been feuding with her costar Kristen Doute, said.

With reporting by Fortune Benatar