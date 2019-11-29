Taking a cue from Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux! Kristen Doute reunited with her ex-boyfriend Brian Carter for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 28.

“Friendsgiving/TurkeyPalooza 2019,” the 36-year-old Vanderpump Rules star wrote alongside a group photo via Instagram.

While fans were quick to point out Carter’s presence in the pic, Doute shut down speculation that they were back together in the comments section.

“No but we’re great friends,” the former SURver replied to one social media user who asked if the twosome were back on.

Doute initially announced her split from Carter at the Vanderpump Rules season 7 reunion, which taped in March. The former couple continued to live together, however, sparking Doute’s falling out with longtime friends and costars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

The James Mae T-shirt designer confirmed in September that she and Carter broke things off for good.

“Relationships are messy, and it’s not fair to anyone to hide from the truth for the sake of criticism. Let’s start there,” she began on September 21 via Instagram. “I haven’t come to terms with everyone wanting a black and white answer of where Carter and I stand. want to scream, what about the gray parts of this, the undefinable aspects of loving and caring for someone, while knowing that they aren’t your person anymore? After the therapy, the meditation, all the steps you take to pursue actual self love, how do you define the realization that you have to move on in order to truly grow? I’ve been called a hypocrite, a villain, for not communicating what has been going on between us because it has been just that… between us.”

Doute went on to call their split a “version of a conscious uncoupling,” a phrase coined by Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin in 2014.

“Carter and I both know and have come to terms that our new label is friends – full of the utmost love and respect. He’s one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known,” she concluded. “As we unravel what has been for so long such an intertwined life, it hasn’t been easy. But it’s a step in the right direction. It may not be the black and white answer everyone is looking for, but it’s our answer and that will just have to do.”

Fans of Vanderpump Rules will see how the end of Doute’s relationship with Carter affects her friendships with Schroeder and Maloney during season 8, which premieres on Bravo Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET.