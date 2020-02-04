Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute may be on the outs, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still run in the same circle.

“I think that we’re trying to figure out our friendship and what it is,” the 31-year-old “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, February 4. “I’m not going to invite someone [to my wedding] that I’m not even really speaking to or hanging out with. But I’m not not inviting her.”

According to Stassi, the last time she saw Kristen was at a Super Bowl party on Sunday, February 2.

“It’s fine. I say, ‘Hello, how are you? What’s going on?’” she told Us. “She does the same. But it’s not like we’re hanging out.”

As for the wedding invite, Stassi told Us that she needs to wait and see how their relationship plays out — both in real life and onscreen.

“It’s weird to say, but when the reunion rolls around, it’s like our time to really hash things out,” the Basically Stassi star told Us. “Of course I would want Kristen [at our wedding]. But I think we need to get to a point where it would be normal for her to be there.”

Stassi added that the two women are “guilty of the same thing.”

“We’re not hearing each other’s sides,” she explained. “Both of us are not capable of understanding where the other comes from.”

Stassi and Kristen’s relationship has been rocky ever since the Next Level Basic author and Katie Maloney accused the T-shirt designer of not being honest about her breakup with Brian Carter during the season 7 reunion, which aired in May 2019. Kristen told Us last month “the final nail in the coffin” in their friendship would be if she’s not invited to Stassi and Beau Clark’s wedding, which is set for October 2020 in Rome.

“I know what a great friend I’ve always been to them,” Kristen told Us. “I know that I’m kind and that I’m loyal and I’ve always been there for them and if that’s not something they want in their lives, there are a lot of other people that I can give that love to.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.