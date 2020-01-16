What’s a girls’ trip without a little bit of drama? Katie Maloney celebrated her 33rd birthday with Vanderpump Rules costars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent … and not Kristen Doute.

The former SURver, who turned 33 on Thursday, January 16, headed to Park City, Utah, with her pals on Tuesday, January 14. Kristen, meanwhile, told Us Weekly exclusively that she found out about the trip while doing press for the Bravo show in New York City.

“I just think right now we’re all taking a breath and of course I still have these feelings when I see them, like those girls going on trips together and things like that and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m just back in the Valley. No problem. Thanks for the invite,’” she quipped to Us on Tuesday. “Happy birthday, Katie.”

Kristen, 36, has been on the outs with Stassi, 31, and Katie amid the James Mae designer’s messy split from Brian Carter. Kristen pointed out to Us that Katie, Brittany and Lala are all bridesmaids in Stassi’s upcoming wedding to Beau Clark, but the He’s Making You Crazy author isn’t sure if she’s even invited.

“I mean they’re standing up in her wedding, she’s standing up in Stassi’s wedding. They found their Kristen replacement, but it’s just different and Lala and I are still friends,” she told Us on Tuesday. “We definitely drifted apart a little bit after all the Carter drama. But when I saw her at the premiere party for Vanderpump Rules, [Lala’s fiancé] Randall [Emmett] was so generous to throw us this huge awesome premiere party and she texted me the next day and she was like, ‘You look so happy, I feel it. I feel the energy around you and I’m so happy for it.’ So I’m like, ‘OK, yeah, you just have to give me a chance.’”

While Brittany is on the Utah trip, Kristen did name her as one of the cast members in her corner this season. She also cited Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval as allies.

“I mean, Scheana always has my back, but Brittany is my No. 1 because she doesn’t judge,” Kristen said. “It was very strange that [my ex-boyfriend] Tom and [his girlfriend] Ariana had my back so much this whole entire summer.”

