Lala Kent Admits She Begged Randall Emmett to Film 'Pump Rules'

Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked to see Randall Emmett when the season 8 trailer dropped at BravoCon, but according to Lala Kent, the moment was a long time coming!

“I had to do a lot of begging!” Kent, 29, told Us Weekly at Lisa Vanderpump’s 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Hollywood on Thursday, November 21.

“She had to do a lot of begging,” Emmett, 48, confirmed. “Here’s the thing, for three seasons she asked politely slash begged, and then we got to a point where we decided, she said, ‘Look please, it’ll be a nice thing to show who we really are.’ And … Lala gets her way. There you go.”

According to the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO, fans will see a new side to the couple, who got engaged in September 2018, during the upcoming eighth season of the Bravo hit.

“I get it, from afar, we don’t make much sense but then people that know us as a couple, they’re like, ‘They are perfect for each other,’” Kent explained to Us.

“They make assumptions,” Emmett added. “But I think it was nice for us to just have some of our moments, and even though it was completely foreign and uncomfortable [for me] on every level, but I’m with my partner and my best friend so she made it OK and bearable. … The best part is it will be nice to open up a little bit and show people how we are and take away the mystique. So, I’m petrified but excited that people get to see us.”

In the teaser for the upcoming season, the movie producer can be seen carrying Kent into their new home. Emmett also served as a groomsman in Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Kentucky wedding, which was filmed for the series. While Emmett was finally down to film scenes for the series, the twosome are not planning to document their nuptials on Bravo.

“We will not be televising it. We’re boring. We’re boring with that stuff,” the former SUR hostess told Us on Thursday, noting that costars Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Cartwright will be bridesmaids. “That’s a day I don’t want to open up for people to judge or criticize. The rest of my life is a free-for-all.”

Emmett echoed Kent’s thoughts: “We made the decision for us, some things I think should just be family, friends and obviously there will be pictures. That day we will keep to ourselves.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe