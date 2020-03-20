When Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Want to Start Trying for a Baby

Sticking to a timeline! Stassi Schroeder wants to start a family with her fiancé, Beau Clark, “soon.”

“Stassi wants to get pregnant,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the Vanderpump Rules star, 31. “She wants to get the wedding plans done with, her [Next Level Basic] book tour and their house renovations and go for the baby.”

The insider adds, “Stassi is the kind of woman that knows what she wants and she knows what she has in Beau and wants a future with him quickly.”

The reality star told Us exclusively last month that she and the actor, 40, were trying to conceive before their July 2019 engagement. “I was trying last summer,” the Louisiana native said in February. “I was like, ‘Listen, if he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands.’ I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. I just cannot wait to be a mom.”

That all changed when Clark got down on one knee. Schroeder explained, “I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t be pregnant at my wedding. Like, I have to be able to get s–t-faced … [and drink] all the Italian wine.’”

The Bravo personality went on to say that she is “holding off” on conceiving because of her wedding dress. She and the Italy native are set to tie the knot in October 2020 in Rome.

While she puts off her own family plans for the time being, the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host is “so ready” for one of her friends to have kids. “Katie [Maloney] is too scared to be the first,” Schroeder told Us. “Brittany [Cartwright] wants to so I’m like, ‘Well, keep at it.’”

The Loyola Marymount University graduate and Clark started dating in 2018. Schroeder was previously linked to Jax Taylor and Patrick Meagher.

“I haven’t had a relationship like this,” she gushed about Clark in 2018. “I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea.”

With reporting by Brody Brown