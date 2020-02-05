Babies on the brain! Stassi Schroeder and her fiance, Beau Clark, were trying to start a family ahead of their July 2019 engagement.

“I was trying last summer,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, February 4, while promoting season 8 of the Bravo show. “I was like, ‘Listen, if he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands.’ I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. I just cannot wait to be a mom. And then once I actually did become engaged, I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t be pregnant at my wedding.’ Like, I have to be able to get s–t-faced.”

The reality star gushed that she needs “all the Italian wine” at her nuptials and noted that she is “holding off” on conceiving because of her wedding dress.

As for her ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, the Louisiana native “hopes” they’re going to start a family soon. “I am so ready for one of my friends to have a damn baby,” Schroeder told Us. “Katie [Maloney is] too scared to be the first. Brittany wants to, so I’m like, ‘Well, keep at it.’”

Cartwright, also 31, admitted on a January Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance that she was trying to schedule her pregnancy plans around the Next Level Basic author’s wedding, which Schroeder finds “sweet.”

The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host told Us, “I’m like, ‘You can be pregnant. I just want you to make it there. I don’t want you to be due during my wedding.’”

In June, the Amazing Race alum gushed to Us exclusively about how “ready” she was to have a baby. “I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path,” she told Us at the time. “I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding. It’s powerful to let women know, if that’s something that you want, you don’t have to wait to get married. You’re in charge of your own body and what you want in your own life.”

She noted that Clark, 39, is “on the same page” when it comes to their family plans.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi