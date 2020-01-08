Better safe than sorry! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are strategically planning their first pregnancy around Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark‘s wedding.

“We went and started [trying] one month, and then Stassi and Lala [Kent’s] weddings [are coming], and we’re in it,” the Michigan native, 40, said during a Tuesday, January 7, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

His wife, 30, interrupted, explaining, “Short version is that we’re trying to make sure we can make it to Italy for Stassi and Beau’s wedding and that I’m not stuck back home because I’m too pregnant. We’re trying to plan it out. But yes, babies. I want babies.”

Taylor asked, “Can you imagine being pregnant at Stassi’s wedding?” But Andy Cohen didn’t follow that logic, saying, “Just get pregnant and don’t worry about other people’s weddings.”

Cartwright clarified, “I don’t care to be pregnant, I don’t want to be so pregnant where I’m stuck like Phoebe on Friends and can’t go to her best friend’s wedding. That’s what I care about.”

The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot in June and have been open about their desire to start a family. “I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids,” the Kentucky native told Us Weekly exclusively two months ahead of their ceremony. “He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready. We’re buying a house. When it happens it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and he’ll give us a baby when it’s ready.”

Taylor, who previously dated Schroeder, 31, chimed in at the time, saying he wanted to start trying “the night of” their wedding. “We’ve been together for four years and my whole life has been a party, so I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” he told Us in April. “I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready to have kids. I’m ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gymnastics coach, whatever. That’s my next job.”