



Counting down the days! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are planning to tie the knot in less than a year.

“The No. 1 thing that we know for sure about our wedding is we don’t want to sweat,” Schroeder, 31, told fans at the Basically Stassi panel at BravoCon in New York City on Sunday, November 18, revealing that they plan to wed in Rome in October 2020. “Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat.”

While the Vanderpump Rules couple, who got engaged in July, were worried that producers would try to convince them to wed in the summer because that’s when the show traditionally films, the duo wouldn’t budge.

“It’s going to be crisp, fall wedding!” Schroeder explained. “[And] no kids at our wedding. This is an adult party, I want everyone to get hammered and enjoy themselves.”

The Next Level Basic author previously revealed that the pair wanted a destination wedding to keep their nuptials imitate.

“We’re having an overseas wedding, so I thought that would actually make it easier because we’re also having a smaller, intimate wedding but no, it doesn’t, it doesn’t make it easier,” Schroeder told Us Weekly earlier this month. “It’s very difficult but it’s really fun.”

Time will tell if fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Kristen Doute, who introduced the twosome, makes the guest list. While the two women had a falling out during the filming of season 8, Schroeder admitted to Us at BravoCon that it’s “sad” Doute hasn’t been present for the pre-wedding festivities.

“There are moments where I get sad and I’m like, ‘Maybe I should end this,’ but our situation is just so much more layered and deeper than that,” she explained. “So you know what? Sometimes you just need to break from someone.”

Katie Maloney, who is also on the outs with Doute, added, “I mean, you guys have met Kristen, right? And watched the show. So, just remember what we’re dealing with here.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET.