Expanding her horizons. Stassi Schroeder announced that she is starring in a new digital series, Basically Stassi, on Sunday, November 17.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, shared the exciting news during the Basically Stassi panel at BravoCon in New York City. The show is currently being filmed in her apartment where friends and costars join Schroeder to talk about life, fashion and trends.

“In each episode of Basically Stassi, we’ll see the fashionista select her OOTD and then she and fiancé Beau Clark will entertain different guests in the living room of Stassi’s apartment, where the wine and conversation will be flowing,” Bravo shared in a statement.

“Stassi-approved” topics like “creative ranch dressing pairings” and “all things murder” will be discussed, according to the network. “There will even be a Stassi’s Court segment — a sketch you will just have to watch for yourself to understand,” Bravo added.

Schroeder wants the digital series to embody her principles in life: “be proud, be bold and most of all be basic,” the network shared. The Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook author also revealed that the series is an “audition” for a possible television show.

In the series’ first episode, Schroeder talks to “Bitch Bible” podcast host Jackie Schimmel about her “basic obsessions” of the day and settles a misunderstanding between her Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, who tied the knot in 2016.

Schroeder, who currently hosts her own podcast “Straight Up With Stassi,” is joined by her love, Clark, 39, in many of the show’s episodes. The couple are currently planning their 2020 wedding in Rome, an experience that Schroeder says is “a pain.”

“No one warns you how hard it is and we have wedding planners,” the reality TV star told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “We’re having an overseas wedding, so I thought that would actually make it easier because we’re also having a smaller, intimate wedding but no, it doesn’t, it doesn’t make it easier. It’s very difficult but it’s really fun.”

