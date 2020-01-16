New Vanderpump Rules cast member Max Boyens issued an apology after his past homophobic tweets resurfaced.

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” the TomTom general manager said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, January 16. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry.”

Boyens made his Twitter account private after social media users started sharing screenshots of his posts.

In one tweet from October 2012, the Bravo personality wrote, “It upsets me that the word n–ga is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word.” He ended the post by typing out the epithet in all capital letters.

Two months later, Boyens tweeted, “Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole.” He also tweeted the N-word at least three more times that December.

In another insensitive tweet from November 2012, the reality star wrote, “When is Justin bieber going to realize that saying n–ga and cussing and having big booty bitches in his songs is the cool thing to do,” adding the hashtag “#queer.”

Yet another post read, “Theres this girl I see everyday@school,she looks just like the girl from the movie precious&I’m not just saying this Cuz she’s big and black.”

Boyens joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during season 8, which premiered earlier this month. He previously dated his costar Scheana Shay, and helps manage Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s West Hollywood bar, TomTom.

“I don’t like the new people,” original cast member Jax Taylor told Us exclusively at BravoCon in November 2019. “Except for Brett [Caprioni] and Max, I really like them. They’re really cool. They’re down-to-earth. They’re not thirsty.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment.