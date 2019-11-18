



It’s safe to say not everyone in the cast of Vanderpump Rules is a fan of the new SURvers.

“I don’t like the new people,” Jax Taylor told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon, referring to Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan and Max Boyens.

The bartender, 40, quickly clarified, “Except for Brett and Max, I really like them. They’re really cool. They’re down to earth. They’re not thirsty. We’ve been around for eight years. You can see a thirsty person coming a mile away. There’s some of them. There’s a few of them.”

Lala Kent agreed that the newbies are looking for attention.

“Oh, yeah. Throw them some Aquafina, for real. It’s crazy,” the 29-year-old Give Them Lala Beauty CEO told Us. “But you know what? I haven’t seen them on camera yet, and they could really have …”

Scheana Shay then interjected, “No, we’ve seen the first three minutes [of the premiere]. … They’re just thrown in your face right away.”

Lala agreed, “It’s like, have we been watching all eight or seven seasons of the show? And just copy?”

After Scheana joked that “we just get rid of them” if the audience doesn’t like them, Lala added, “It’s cutthroat!”

Kristen Doute, however, said it’s going to “be fun to watch.”

Ariana Madix also made a point to say nice things.

“They’re all my friends, and I love them all,” the 34-year-old told Us. “Jax is thirsty, so I don’t know why he would say anything about anybody else.”

After Stassi Schroeder declared she is “thirsty too,” Katie Maloney revealed that the original cast didn’t cross paths much with the newcomers.

“The thing is we don’t know a lot of them,” Katie told Us. “When we started this show it was our real group of best friends and these are people that have just met at SUR, they didn’t know each other before so it’s kinds of interesting. It’s a different dynamic because they didn’t have the history that we have. So you can’t really compare us to them.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET.