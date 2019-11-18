



It’s all happening for Scheana Shay! The Vanderpump Rules star gushed about her new boyfriend, Brock Davies, exclusively to Us Weekly at BravoCon in New York City.

“Single Scheana’s done. She retired this summer!” the 34-year-old reality TV personality told Us, noting that she met the personal trainer at a music festival in San Diego. “He treats me the way I deserve to be treated, and never have been.”

Shay’s costars Lala Kent and Kristen Doute made it clear that they approve of the “Good As Gold” songstress’ new man, too.

“He’s so good to her. He really is. I approve. I approve. Not that, that matters,” Kent, 29, told Us.

“No, but everyone approves,” Shay added. “It’s not like one person’s like, ‘Yeah, but,’ … Everyone’s like, ‘He’s amazing.’”

Doute, 36, concluded, “He gives you the attention and the affection that you long for.”

Davies was on hand to support Shay during the first-ever BravoCon, even attending the taping of Watch What Happens Live on Friday, November 15. Two days later, an audience member at Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Basically Stassi panel accused him of being “weird,” but the couple came to his defense — for the most part.

“I like Brock a lot. He’s a nice guy,” Clark, 39, said.

“In front of us, he’s been very nice,” Schroeder, 31, said after the audience member revealed he was calling out “Team Scheana” during the WWHL taping. “But I keep hearing these stories and it’s making me laugh because this is now the 17th time I’ve been told this information.”

Scheana was previously married to Mike Shay. The twosome called it quits in 2016 after two years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in 2017. During season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, fans will see Scheana deal with the fallout of her fling with TomTom general manager Max Boyens.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET.