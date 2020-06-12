Next steps. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute want to “move forward” after they were fired fired from Vanderpump Rules alongside Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” their rep, Steve Honig, told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, June 12. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, June 9, that the Next Level Basic author, 31, and the He’s Making You Crazy author, 37, had been axed from the Bravo cast after previous racially insensitive comments resurfaced.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network said in a statement to Us at the time.

The reality stars found themselves under fire earlier this month when their former castmate Faith Stowers revealed Schroeder and Doute reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers, also 31, explained in a June 5 Instagram Live. “They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview. It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host, who has been apart of the cast since the 2013 premiere, apologized via Instagram on Sunday, June 7. “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” she wrote. “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

As for Doute, she wrote via Instagram: “I’ve been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers. Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Controversial comments from Schroeder continued to come to light following her apology, from dismissing the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2017 to posting a photo in a “Nazi chic” outfit the following year.

In February, the reality star gushed about her role on Vanderpump Rules, writing via Instagram: “Dear Bravo, please never fire me, because I love this s–t so much.”

Schroeder’s firing came just after her PR company dropped her. She lost multiple endorsement deals as well.

Her fiancé, Beau Clark, “has been being her rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support,” a source told Us exclusively on Thursday, June 11. “Stassi does feel like she has lost everything she worked so hard for.”

As for Boyens and Caprioni, who joined the cast in season 8 in January, the reality stars apologized during a June 2 reunion for using racial slurs in old resurfaced tweets.