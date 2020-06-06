Stassi Schroeder is losing endorsement deals after an incident resurfaced where she and Kristen Doute called the cops on their former Vanderpump Rules costar Faith Stowers.

Brands have cut ties with Schroeder, 31, after Stowers, also 31, recalled during a recent Instagram Live when the Next Level Basic author and Doute, 37, alerted authorities to investigate her for an alleged robbery in 2018.

Shaving brand Billie confirmed to Us Weekly that it is “ending all partnerships with anyone who isn’t supporting the fight against racism, including Stassi.”

Vitamin company Ritual told its customers that it has also parted ways with Schroeder.

“We were not aware of these actions (which is unacceptable on our part),” the company tweeted on Friday, June 5. “We have ended the partnership and will be doing more thorough diligence going forward.”

Stowers — who appeared on season 4 of the Bravo series — recounted when she found out that Schroeder and Doute called the police on her during a conversation with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” the Challenge star explained. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Stowers added, “It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

Schroeder told her version of events in 2018 during a since-deleted episode of the “Bitch Bible” podcast where she explained that she and Doute thought Stowers’ hair and tattoos were similar to the woman’s in the security footage of the robbery.

Doute, for her part, shared the photo via Twitter in 2018. “Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?” the He’s Making You Crazy author wrote. “I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

Stowers detailed her experience as the only black cast member on Vanderpump Rules in her conversation with Rice, 25.

“I didn’t have [any confessional interviews],” she said. “It could be different on their end, but in my opinion, I thought it was weird that everybody on the show got to do interviews and confessionals and I didn’t even get a chance to do that, to tell my story. Which was a very interesting story, being a black woman in the military at the time. At the time I was still in the army. … I didn’t feel like they appreciated that.”

