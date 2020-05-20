Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Share Their Biggest Quarantine Fight

Boozy blowout! Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, revealed that their latest coronavirus quarantine quarrel was thanks, in part, to bottomless margaritas.

The Vanderpump Rules stars told Us Weekly exclusively during the Tuesday, May 19, episode of Quarantine Confessions, that their fight began after Clark, 40, made them strawberry margaritas — and lots of them.

“All day long, all day and night,” Schroeder, 31, said regarding the amount of alcohol the duo consumed that day. The drinking led to the New Orleans native’s dark side, or rather, “dark passenger,” to return and wreak havoc at home.

“The dog peed on the carpet and [Beau] ripped it off in a way that I was so pissed — and I just went psycho,” she recalled. “It was no bueno.”

The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host revealed that after the incident, she apologized for her part, but didn’t know exactly what she was saying sorry for.

“I woke up the next morning and I’m like, ‘I don’t remember anything I said, but I remember something happened [so], I’m really sorry.’”

The lovebirds — who have joked about being “reckless” amid the quarantine when it comes to having a baby — haven’t limited their drinking choices during the pandemic.

According to the Italy native, the two have also drank “a crapload of vodka and tequila” while staying home.

“And wine and Aperol Spritz,” Schroeder chimed in. “I couldn’t count [how much we’ve consumed].”

The couple also revealed that they are dreaming of a European getaway when quarantine restrictions are lifted — especially after their Italian nuptials in October were postponed amid the health crisis.

“I would like to go to Europe,” the Next Level Basic author told Us. “I would like to go to the airport and just hang out.”

Clark agreed with his fiancée, adding, “Europe is good. Let’s just go to Europe.”

For more of the reality stars’ Quarantine Confessions, watch the exclusive video above.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.