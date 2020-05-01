Throwing caution to the wind! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark aren’t closing the door on possibly conceiving their first child while quarantining.

“We’ve been reckless,” the Next Level Basic author, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, April 27. “Listen, I wouldn’t be mad.”

Her fiancé, 40, admitted that the thought “still kind of scares” him, explaining to Us, “I wouldn’t even be able to go to the hospital if this is still going on by the time [the baby arrives]. It’s something to think about.”

The Vanderpump Rules stars, who got engaged in July 2019, have been open about their plans to start a family. While the couple were initially waiting until after their planned October wedding in Italy, their nuptials have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was trying [to conceive] last summer,” the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host told Us exclusively in February. “I was like, ‘Listen, if he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands.’ I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. I just cannot wait to be a mom. And then once I actually did become engaged, I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t be pregnant at my wedding.’ Like, I have to be able to get s–t-faced.”

The Louisiana native added that she wanted to drink “all the Italian wine” after her ceremony. Schroeder said she was “holding off” on getting pregnant because of her dress.

Last year, the Amazing Race alum told Us that she was “ready” to have a baby.

“I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path,” the reality star gushed to Us exclusively in June 2019. “I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding. It’s powerful to let women know, if that’s something that you want, you don’t have to wait to get married. You’re in charge of your own body and what you want in your life.”

She told Us at the time that Clark was “on the same page” about having children.

The couple have been together since 2017.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi