Open book! Stassi Schroeder revealed who her celebrity hall pass is — hint: it has to do with Game of Thrones — and more in the latest installment of Us Weekly’s Candlelight Confessions series.

“My celebrity hall pass shifts all the time,” Schroeder, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively during the Tuesday, February 18, episode of Candlelight Confessions. “It used to be Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa, but I mean, in character. Then it was Jon Snow, Kit Harington, but in character.”

Now that the HBO series has ended, she’s decided to go back to her childhood crush — Joaquin Phoenix. The Vanderpump Rules star is a big fan, especially since he’s won so many awards in 2020.

“You look wasted, sir, every time you have an acceptance speech, and I am here for it,” she added.

As for who she backs when it comes to the royal drama between Prince Harry and Prince William, the New Orleans native said, “What type of question is this?” before saying she’s Team Harry.

“I love them all, but I am just totally loyal to Meghan Markle,” the Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook author admitted to Us.

If you want to know what last made Schroeder cry, turn your attention to Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. “She’s just so damn relatable,” the TV personality noted.

Watch the video above to see what other confessions the reality TV star spilled to Us about which of her Vanderpump Rules costars she’d be in a throuple with and what tattoo she nearly got as a teenager.

