Kiss and tell? Kristen Doute revealed which of her Vanderpump Rules costars is the best to lock lips with in the latest installment of Us Weekly’s Candlelight Confessions.

“Scheana [Shay] is the best kisser,” Doute, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively on the Tuesday, February 4, episode of Candlelight Confessions.

The reality TV star also dished on who the better friend is between Bravo stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney. Spoiler alert: She picked the one who is “less selfish.”

Doute spilled a few more secrets about herself, including which song she’d sing by Eminem on Lip Sync Battle and which boyfriend she would get back together with if she had to choose.

“I don’t really have a good track record,” the Michigan native told Us. “I would get back together with [Brian] Carter for one day. Just one day. Twenty-four hours. Hang and bang.”

When it comes to which royal woman she’d pick in a face-off, Doute admitted she doesn’t want to be Team Meghan Markle or Team Duchess Kate. “Can I be Team Prince Harry?” she asked. “Or Team Princess Charlotte? I’m Team Princess Charlotte.”

Watch the video above to see what other secrets the He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It author revealed to Us, like whether or not she wants kids, if she’ll get married and which star she’d switch lives with and why.

Check out a new episode of Candlelight Confessions every Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET for more celebrity secrets and confessions!