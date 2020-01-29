Ghosted! Lily Aldridge shared some of her biggest secrets, including whether or not she believes in aliens, in the latest installment of Us Weekly’s Candlelight Confessions.

“I do believe in aliens. I mean, like, you know how many galaxies there are out there?” Aldridge, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on the Tuesday, January 27, episode of Candlelight Confessions. “It would be crazy if we were the only ones.”

The Victoria’s Secret model also revealed that she believes in ghosts and her husband, Caleb Followill, wrote about her run-in with a spirit in one of his songs.

The mother of two admitted that she tries “not to relive things” so going back in time isn’t her cup of tea, and despite not having any tattoos she thinks “they’re very sexy.”

Plus, she gave Jonathan Taylor Thomas a shout-out as her childhood crush, but when it comes to which celebrity she’d switch bodies with it might surprise you. Hint: He was once a wrestler!

Watch the video above to see what other secrets the California native spilled to Us about her dream country to live in (besides the U.S.) and whether or not she was asked to prom.

Check out a new episode of Candlelight Confessions every Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET for more celebrity secrets and confessions!