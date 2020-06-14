Brittany Cartwright‘s mother, Sherri Cartwright, has been placed in the intensive care unit after she required emergency surgery following a bladder procedure.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, asked her fans for support in a recent Instagram Story writing, “Please keep my beautiful mom in your prayers.”

Sherri — who has appeared on Vanderpump Rules and its spinoff series Vanderpump Rules Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky — announced in March that she planned to have the procedure in the coming weeks.

“I’m having bladder surgery March 30 and off work for 8 weeks. So I’m flying to LA for recovery to stay with Jax [and] Brittany,” she tweeted at the time. “Can’t wait to see them and my Vanderpump moms. Please keep me in your prayers.”

Sherri’s pastor Ryan Dotson confirmed via Facebook earlier this week that Sherri was in the ICU.

“I would like to ask all my friends to please pray for my friend and church member Sherri Turner Cartwright,” he wrote on Wednesday, June 10. “She had to have an emergency surgery after having a scheduled procedure that went bad. She’s in ICU and things are uncertain, so please join us in prayer for Sherri and believe God for her full recovery.”

Dotson previously made headlines in June 2019 after his past transphobic and homophobic remarks resurfaced. Brittany — who had asked Dotson to officiate her wedding to her now-husband, Jax Taylor — stood by his side.

“I will say that I’m a huge supporter and always will be of the LGBTQ community, and no matter what, I would never try to ever make anybody feel uncomfortable,” the Kentucky native explained at the time. “I talked to him myself and he promised me that he was not that way, that he was not saying anything about the community whatsoever. I’ve known this man for years, and if it was anything that I felt otherwise, I would never choose somebody like that.”

Taylor, 40, later revealed that he and Brittany had chosen a different pastor to officiate their nuptials but they were still supportive of Dotson.

“He’s always been kind to me, I didn’t know his past that well, I was taught be nice to others, regardless,” the Bravo star wrote at the time. “I don’t agree with his thinking but that doesn’t mean I need to attack the man. Be kind to everyone, isn’t that what we are fighting for. We are human. Remember that.”

Vanderpump Rules faced more controversy on Tuesday, June 9, when Bravo fired cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after their past racist remarks resurfaced. However, the network did not cut ties with Taylor despite allegations that he made racist and transphobic remarks in the past.