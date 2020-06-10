Ready for change? Billie Lee, NeNe Leakes and more Bravo stars are happy to see the network doing the right thing after firing four stars of Vanderpump Rules for past racist remarks.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, June 9, that Bravo and Evolution Media had cut ties with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

“Well alrighty then,” Leakes, 52, commented on Bravo’s Instagram announcement on Tuesday. “Now we have a few more questions to ask about in other areas where there’s a major difference.”

Former Pump Rules star Lee, 36, commended the network on its actions, but also called attention to Bravo’s lack of LGBTQ+ representation.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett echoed her fellow reality TV stars’ sentiments, both praising Bravo for their response, but pointing out their flaws at the same time.

“Anyone can follow the leader,” she wrote via Twitter on Tuesday. “What separates parrots from agents of change/trailblazers is comprehension of action. Why was it important to remove these people Who kept their jobs months and years after their indiscretions were made public?”

Bassett, 33, continued: “Also, don’t get caught up in the devil of the details. Losing your job, especially on such a public platform is a blow. Instead of celebrating their fate let’s celebrate what it stands for: the tip of the iceberg Of dismantling a centuries long tirade of oppression & racism.”

While many stars within the Bravo family aren’t surprised by the swift action to push out the four stars, their current castmates were shocked as they learned about the news alongside the public.

“The rest of the cast is just finding out the news about the firings. They are shocked,” an insider told Us exclusively. “There was still no word to the cast about the plans for starting up filming for next season.”

The release of Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, came after Faith Stowers recalled her experience of being the only black cast member of the series back in 2016. She revealed during a June 2 Instagram Live that the two stars called the police on her and falsely claimed that she was a woman who authorities were looking for based on the color of her skin and tattoos.

Both Schroeder and Doute apologized publicly for their part in the incident on Sunday, June 7, but according to a source, neither one reached out to Stowers, also 31, directly.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” the Next Level Basic author, who has since lost endorsement deals, wrote via Instagram. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”

For her part, Doute insisted that her actions “were not racially driven,” but explained that “privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to [Faith].”

Boyens and Caprioni, who were new to the show in season 8, were released after making headlines in January when tweets using racial slurs from their past resurfaced. Both apologized for a second time during the show’s reunion on June 2.

Since being fired, the stars haven’t spoken publicly, but a source told Us that Schroeder “is surprised and upset” by what has transpired. “Stassi was not expecting to be fired,” the insider added.

Stowers, on the other hand, told New York Post’s Page Six that she feels “so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes.”

Scroll down to see what some stars from The Real Housewives franchises and other Bravo series have to say about the cast shakeup.