Here comes the bride! Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard is officially married, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former Miss United States said her “I dos” to boyfriend and restauranteur Chris Bassett on Saturday, August 11, in a lavish ceremony that rang in around $200,000, a source tells Us Weekly.

Bravo reports that the bride wore a Karen Sabag gown down the aisle after viewers witnessed her shopping for wedding dresses on the show.

The ceremony, which a source tells Us was taped for The Real Housewives, was reportedly held in the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. in front of roughly 260 guests.

Dillard, 31, spoke to the challenges of planning the guest list to The Daily Dish in June. “The guest list is the most stressful part,” she said at the time. “I always knew that, for me, planning a wedding would be challenging because of my blended family and [being] raised by a dad and a stepdad and a mom who were instrumental in creating this magical person you see before you now … It’s just been difficult to figure out how best to do that and not make anyone feel like they’re not important.”

The TV personality now has her own blended family, having become an official stepmom to Bassett’s three children from two prior relationships.

“Once I knew that I was in love with Chris, I just loved his kids; it was just sort of automatic. They’re an extension of him, and because they’re an extension of him, they’re an extension of me,” she told The Daily Dish in May. “And when, if and when, [I have] a child, I want for my biological children and my ‘bonus children’ to have a special bond and a relationship, so I feel like it just kind of worked out.”

The reality star and Bassett first met when the two were working at a restaurant together. He proposed in May 2017.

