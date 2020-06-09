Bye-bye Witches of WeHo wine. Nocking Point, the company that manufactures the alcoholic beverages created by Katie Maloney Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute says it will no longer be producing or selling the drinks after the latter pair’s past racially insensitive remarks recently resurfaced.

“The term of our agreement with the ladies expired months ago and we have taken any remaining inventory down from the website,” a rep for Nocking Point told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 9. The trio released a pinot grigio – Basic Witch Potion No. 1 – in February 2019 and debuted Potion No. 2 Basic Witch Rosé last July.

Though there was seemingly a link to the pinot grigio still briefly active on Tuesday, the rep clarified that wine has been “sold out and removed from our main shop for many months.”

“It’s long gone and we won’t be making or selling more,” the rep added. The trio’s rosé has also been removed from the Nocking Point website.

Additionally, the wine company, which was founded by Andrew Harding and Arrow star Stephen Amell, released a statement regarding its position on the Black Lives Matter movement and racial justice on Tuesday. “In solidarity with the Black community, Nocking Point stands squarely against the systemic oppression that continues to claim innocent lives. We believe in the true spirit of this nation that champions diversity, equality and justice for every living individual.”

The statement, which was sent to customers via email and shared on all of the brand’s social media accounts, continued: “We commit to advocate for the movements, solutions and legal & cultural changes that we all so desperately need – and have needed for far too long.”

Bravo confirmed in a statement to Us on Tuesday that Schroeder, 31, Doute, 37, and their Vanderpump Rules castmates Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni “will not be returning” to the reality show for season 9 after their past racially insensitive comments came to light.

Schroeder and Doute faced backlash earlier this month after their former costar Faith Stowers revealed that the Bravo personalities had reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she did not commit.

The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host and the James Mae clothing designer both apologized on Sunday, June 7. Schroeder told her Instagram followers that she is “filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” while Doute admitted that her “privilege blinded [her] from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community.”

Us later broke the news that the reality stars “didn’t reach out to Faith directly” before publicly apologizing.

Multiple sources told Us that the Vanderpump cast is stunned by the exits. “The rest of the cast is just finding out the news about the firings. They are shocked,” one insider explained. “There was still no word to the cast about the plans for starting up filming for next season.”