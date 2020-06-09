Saying bye to Bravo! Faith Stowers addressed Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute’s Tuesday, June 9, firing from Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons on the show.

“I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward,” Stowers, 31, told Page Six. “I was in the middle of prayer and I felt a sense of — I know it sounds corny — I felt a sense of glory. I felt God’s presence and I’m seeing now [that the news has been revealed] maybe that is what that was. He gave me a sign of optimism meant to be hopeful and showing that all of this was worth it.”

She added: “I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything, but I’m glad I did. Now I’m seeing Bravo follow suit, releasing women that have given crazy ratings for them because they want to be on the right side of history and I’m seeing people are finally hearing us.”

The reality stars’ exits came days after Stowers opened up about Schroeder, also 31, and Doute, 37, falsely reporting her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers explained to Floribama Shore’s Candace Rice in a June 5 Instagram Live. “They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during a [“Bitch Bible” podcast] interview. It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

On June 7, Stowers’ former costars apologized via Instagram. “I’ve been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers,” Doute wrote at the time. “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

As for the Next Level Basic author, she wrote, “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Schroeder and Doute did not reach out to the Ex on the Beach alum ahead of their public apologies.

The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host was then dropped from her PR company and lost multiple endorsements.

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who joined Vanderpump Rules in season 8 in January, were also fired from the cast on Tuesday due to past tweets including racial slurs.