Lance Bass Thinks Bravo Will Fire Jax Taylor Over Racist Comments

Not holding back. Lance Bass feels Jax Taylor’s end on Vanderpump Rules is fast-approaching due to his past racist statements.

During an episode of “The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass” podcast on Monday, June 15, the 41-year-old ‘NSync alum opened up about Taylor’s past comments amid Bravo’s recent firings of his costars over racist actions. “He will lose out. I do not see Bravo keeping him,” Bass said. “I have a feeling soon this will be done. It gets bigger and bigger.”

Bass’ husband Michael “Turkey” Turchin argued that the network “can’t keep Jax” because of his past behavior.

The Bravo star accused former fling and costar Faith Stowers of committing crimes in a resurfaced tweet from December 2017 and was called out by 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson on Tuesday, June 9, for commenting about the size of her husband Jay Smith’s nose in a social media comment in 2018.

The former boybander revealed that he spoke to Taylor about the comment. “I actually had a conversation about this yesterday and I feel like I’m the only person he heard it from,” Bass said. “He’s like, ‘I don’t understand this big nose thing.’ He goes, ‘Jewish people have big noses.’ Yeah — you can’t make fun of Jewish people or black people by their nose.”

“The fact that a grown man in his 40s doesn’t know now that it’s racist to comment on a black person’s big nose, especially on a public platform for everyone to see? There’s no excuse for that. You know that’s wrong,” Turchin, 33, replied, adding that Taylor, 40, has also said “very ignorant, homophobic things.”

Bass, meanwhile, believes that Taylor’s actions will likely damage his career. “It’s going to cost him everything,” the Out of Sync author explained. “He’s stepping down from [our] Just Add X [business venture]. We can’t be involved and associated with any of this going down. We have to do the right thing.”

Bravo axed Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni from Vanderpump Rules on June 9. Since the firings were linked to their resurfaced racist actions, questions regarding Taylor’s own future on the show have increased.

Stowers, 31, who accused Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, of falsely reporting her to the police in 2018, called out the network for failing to fire Taylor.

“I just think it’s not fair to have two people who are very big on their platform, and benefit from the platform, go through something like this for their benefit and everyone else’s benefit because they’re benefiting by being able to take time to themselves and learn, educate themselves,” Stowers, 31, exclusively shared on Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast on Wednesday, June 11.

“I think there are other people that should be educated as well because they’ve made some pretty crazy mistakes and said some crazy — not even mistakes,” she continued. “They just said some terrible things.”

Fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Billie Lee also called for Taylor’s termination after the firing scandal. “@BravoTV what about Jax Taylor?” Lee, 36, tweeted on Tuesday. “He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege. Stop celebrating his disgusting actions. #canceljaxtaylor.”

Nearly a week later, Lee pleaded for Bravo to fire Taylor after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to protect LGBTQ employees on Monday, June 15. “Now if only we were protected from Jax Taylor’s constant discrimination,” she tweeted. “@BravoTV We are still waiting for you to step up and do what’s right. #CancelJaxTaylor.”