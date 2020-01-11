New year, new girlfriend! 90 Day Fiancé’s Jay Smith has a new woman in his life, but he’s not going to be a dad just yet.

“No, nobody’s pregnant,” Smith, 22, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Not that I know of.”

The former reality star added: “Selena [Miller] is my girlfriend right now, but no one is pregnant. She didn’t give no information to nobody that she was pregnant.”

Earlier this week, rumors began swirling that the Jamaican-born star was expecting his first child with Miller, after splitting from his wife, Ashley Martson, in October 2019. Upon hearing the rumors, a source told Us that “Ashley is flipping out.”

“I’ve got another big thing coming out right now, like a show and stuff, so that’s not what I want to have right now,” Smith told Us about the news he’s been teasing on social media. “So [having a baby] is something I would not do right now. Just like a clothing line [I’m working on], a show and modeling. I can’t really say what show I’m doing.”

Smith, born Conroy St. Christopher Smith, and Martson, 33, wed in 2018 after appearing on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. Since their latest separation in October, the tattoo artist has been focused on moving forward and out of Pennsylvania where he currently resides.

“I’m trying to move because I don’t want to live in Pennsylvania. I don’t really want to give that information out until I move,” he told Us on Friday. “Sooner than later.”

The pregnancy rumors aren’t the first for Smith, whose dating life — and the possibility of being someone’s baby daddy — led to one of his splits with his ex Martson.

Smith and Martson separated for good in October after Martson revealed that Smith allegedly got another woman pregnant.

Martson’s representative confirmed the pair’s breakup to Us at the time saying, “At this time, my client is personally focused on herself and her personal life and her children. After giving someone so many chances, you learn to grow and see the better for yourself. She wishes Jay nothing but the best.”

In a statement to In Touch, the reality star revealed she was “done with Jay” once and for all.

“I’m a big believer in following your heart and it is true that I took Jay back once again. I know people will judge me and, while I can accept that, it was ultimately my decision,” she explained in October. “However, what my friend is saying turned out to be true and Jay confirmed it himself on the phone that he did indeed have another girl who is claiming he got her pregnant. He said he doesn’t believe her but they are going to get a test done and, regardless, it’s clear he cheated on me.”

Despite filing for divorce more than once — the second time was in April 2019 — the former flames are still legally married.

“I was the one who announced that we were divorced and then she texted me and said, ‘Just a heads up, we’re still married,’” Smith told Us. “She didn’t go through with the paperwork and stuff like that. Everything that was supposed to be signed was signed. I signed everything because my attorney told me at the time, send the papers over to her to review it. I thought we were done. She told me that sometime in the last month. I’m going to have to file myself.”

In August 2019, Smith showed off a new romance with his then-girlfriend Kayla O’Brien on Instagram. At the time, he was estranged from Martson.

“AFTER THE BAR YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS,” Smith wrote in the photo’s caption that included three heart emojis in August 2019.

The couple went public with their relationship after Smith was released from U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement’s (ICE) custody in July 2019. He faced deportation after failing to follow a protection from abuse order Martson filed against him amid their divorce.

Martson filed for divorce from Smith for the second time in April 2019 after he allegedly cheated on her. Three months later, she sought a protection order against him. Smith was then arrested on July 3, 2019, but Martson dropped the divorce and the order against him — the couple then reconciled and began “talking” again over the summer, Us reported in October 2019.