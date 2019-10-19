It’s over! Ashley Martson and Jay Smith have called it quits once again after the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed that Smith had allegedly gotten another woman pregnant.

’90 Day Fiance’ Babies: See Which Reality Star Couples Gave Birth

Martson, 33, shared the news in a statement to In Touch on Saturday, October 19.

“I’m a big believer in following your heart and it is true that I took Jay back once again. I know people will judge me and, while I can accept that, it was ultimately my decision,” she explained. “However, what my friend is saying turned out to be true and Jay confirmed it himself on the phone that he did indeed have another girl who is claiming he got her pregnant. He said he doesn’t believe her but they are going to get a test done and, regardless, it’s clear he cheated on me.”

She continued, “I am distraught yet again and am picking up the pieces and doing my best to move on. I know that I only have myself to blame for the situation I’m in again. It’s no one’s fault but my own. I can safely say I am, once and for all, done with Jay.”

‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Who’s Still Together and Who’s Pregnant?

Martson’s representative also confirmed the breakup in a statement to Us Weekly.

“At this time, my client is personally focused on herself and her personal life and her children. After giving someone so many chances, you learn to grow and see the better for yourself. She wishes Jay nothing but the best.”

Martson filed for divorce from Smith, 22, for the second time in April after he allegedly cheated on her. Three months later, she sought a protection from abuse order against him. Smith was arrested on July 3 but Martson dropped both the divorce and the PFA order over the summer after the former couple reconciled and began “talking” again.

The tattoo artist denied Martson’s accusations in a short statement to In Touch: “That’s a lie.”

Martson, meanwhile, took to her Instagram Story to blast her ex on Saturday. “After officially getting back together again, I heard that Jay got ANOTHER girl PREGNANT,” the reality star wrote alongside a throwback photo of her and Jay in happier times. “Stop making girls get abortions because you’re a whore.”

Biggest Feuds in Reality TV History

She also posted a screenshot of her phone log with the caption: “Bro, you called me and then I told you off and blocked you, so you started calling me blocked. After telling me her and her aunt beat your door down because you blocked her when she told you. Man up! This is my last post about him. I’m done and deserve so much more.”

The couple, who met at a club while she was on vacation in Jamaica, appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé and married in 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!