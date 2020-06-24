Testing the waters? Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are leaning on each other in the aftermath of getting axed from Vanderpump Rules despite their previous feud.

“Stassi and Kristen have been talking more and more and while they wouldn’t consider themselves ‘best friends’ at the moment, their personal drama with each other has taken a backseat and they’ve been able to reconnect a little and be there for one another,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

An insider told Us on June 9 that the former pals “have touched base about all of the recent news about them coming out” but said that “their feud is not exactly over.”

The pair’s friendship had fallen apart prior to the scandal amid Doute’s on-and-off relationship with ex Brian Carter. Bravo fired Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, from Vanderpump Rules earlier this month after their former costar Faith Stowers accused them of reporting her to police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit.

A rep for Schroeder and Doute told Us at the time that the reality stars hope to “move forward” from the scandal.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” their rep, Steve Honig, said in a statement. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

The Next Level Basic author has already started a new chapter in her personal life. Us broke the news on June 13 that Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are expecting their first child together. The former podcast host confirmed the news on Tuesday, June 23, and revealed that a daughter is on the way for the couple.

“We’re having a baby girl,” Schroeder captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding her baby bump while Clark, 40, held up a pink onesie.

Doute, for her part, showed her support by sharing the post on her Instagram Story.

The He’s Making You Crazy author explained on a May episode of the “We Met At Acme” podcast that she was still confused about why Schroeder and Katie Maloney chose to end their friendship with her.

“I can understand the taxing relationship that Carter and I had, or maybe the toxicity of that was draining on them or frustrating for them,” Doute said at the time. “I don’t see that as a reason to just come apart and break up a 10-year friendship.”