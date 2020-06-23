Future father! Beau Clark got a present from his mom ahead of his pregnant fiancée Stassi Schroeder giving birth.

“Happy Father’s Day!” the commercial casting director, 40, captioned a Sunday, June 21, photo on his Instagram Story. “Thanks Mom!”

In the social media upload, the Florida native showed a book titled How to Traumatize Your Children: 7 Proven Methods to Help Screw Up Your Kids and Deliberately and With Skill.

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that Schroeder, 31, is pregnant with her and Clark’s first child. The Vanderpump Rules alum’s rep went on to tell Us, “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents.”

The couple’s baby news came just after the Louisiana native was axed from the Bravo show, along with Kristen Doute, after Faith Stowers revealed they had falsely reported her to the police for a theft she did not commit. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also cut from Vanderpump Rules for past racially insensitive tweets.

“Beau won’t do [the show] without Stassi,” a source told Us exclusively after her firing. “He’s fully standing by her publicly and privately too. Since Beau is also in entertainment, Stassi is hopeful that he can help with getting her future jobs.”

The insider added, “She is hoping to come out stronger and better as a result of this experience.”

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in July 2019 and told Us exclusively about their plans to start a family together.

“I think I’m ready to have a baby,” the Next Level Basic author shared one month ahead of his proposal. “I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”