Feeling the love! Father’s Day looked a little different this year as celebrities mostly celebrated from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop the stars from paying tribute to the special dads in their lives.

Kim Kardashian shared a family photo via Instagram on Sunday, June 21, that featured her husband, Kanye West, and their children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13 months. The KKW Beauty founder, 39, also included a snapshot of West, 43, his sons and his father, Ray West.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!” Kardashian captioned the post.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star detailed how West’s parenting skills have evolved during her appearance on The Real in November 2019.

“He’s been going through this life change and it’s mostly about the kids,” Kardashian explained. “The kids are getting older. He’s very cautious of what we have in the house. He got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room. He’s had this epiphany of being — not that he wasn’t an amazing dad — but being a little bit more strict as a dad and a being more forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see.”

She added that she “actually agrees with” the “I Love It” rapper’s parenting philosophy but wanted to balance things out with her own tactics.

“I’m always going to be me. … With this, we were having the conversation of, ‘What is too much?’ I am a mother of four,” Kardashian explained. “I am gonna be 40 next year. There’s that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with, and I take a little bit of him, I respect what he’s saying and totally compromise.”

Nikki Bella, for her part, gave her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, an early Father’s Day tribute ahead of the birth of their first child. The Total Bellas star, 36, shared a series of photos via Instagram from the couple’s gender reveal party, which aired on the E! reality show on June 11.

“Happy Father’s Day to my A @theartemc I can’t wait to have many, many more Father’s Days with you and our baby boy!” Bella captioned the post. “I can’t wait to see you as a father. Our little one is so lucky to have such a patient, kind, caring, loving, positive man like you as his Dad. You truly will be his role model and hero.”

