“They’re a really, really good family,” the singer, 16, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Friday, August 2, Angry Birds 2 premiere in Los Angeles. “Kim has everything under control. Kanye is sweet. They have a really nice family.”

The Dance Moms alum opened up more about how the KKW Beauty creator, 38, raises her eldest daughter, North, 6, telling Us, “She’s good. She gives North enough space to do her thing, but is there giving her guidance through it. She’s a good mom.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper, 42, also share Saint, 3, Chicago, 18 months, and Psalm, 3 months, but Siwa hasn’t met the newborn yet.

In March, Siwa filmed a video with North, and she has kept in contact with the Selfish author ever since. “[Kim] sends me pictures of the kids,” the YouTube star told Us the following month. “We just talk. … She actually gave me some great advice. She said she was always here for me if I needed it, so she’s a really sweet person. … I think that we both understand what this world is like, and that we both just want people to be nice and be happy and be friends and be supportive, and I think that’s what makes it work.”

Her mom, Jessalyn Siwa, chimed in, “Kim texts JoJo all the time. And she’ll be like, ‘Hang on, mom. Kim’s texting me.’ They’re really good friends, and I love it. I love it so much.”

She added, “I bet she’s gonna want North to be, like, a little celebrity in the child acting world. So I could probably give her some advice.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

