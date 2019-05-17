Nothing like words of wisdom from a seasoned superstar. While JoJo Siwa recently spent the day babysitting Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North, it was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who made her mark on the Dance Moms alum.

“Kim is one of the sweetest people I have ever met,” Siwa, 15, told Today’s Natalie Morales on Friday, May 17. “You know, she’s so nice. She was a very good mom.”

Siwa added that she and the KKW Beauty founder, 38, have “talked a lot” over the past several weeks, and the Selfish author is always willing to offer guidance. “She’s given me some very good words of advice,” the former JoJo & BowBow Show Show star gushed. “She was like, ‘You know, if you ever need advice with bullying, with hate, like, I’ve been there. I’ve done it. Just be you. You’re awesome.’ Just really, really nice words. And I was like, ‘Thank you so much.’ It can be hard.”

Kardashian and Siwa connected in February after the E! reality personality tweeted, “[North] is obsessed with @itsjojosiwa.” The “High Top Shoes” songstress replied to the KUWTK star and the pair set up a date for North to go to the dancer’s house so they could film a fun YouTube video together.

The School of Rock alum told Us in April that Kardashian was “really into” watching the 5-year-old film a video. “[Kim] was always there. Like, she let North do her thing, but she was always there in case she needed her,” Siwa recalled. “That was a really good thing.”

The bow designer reiterated that Kardashian is “always here for” her. Siwa noted, “I think that we both understand what this world is like, and that we both just want people to be nice and be happy and be friends and be supportive, and I think that’s what makes it work.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!