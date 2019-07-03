



Babies on the brain? Nikki Bella thinks that her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, will be a great dad.

“And can we just say, how cute is Artem with Birdie?” the Total Bellas star, 35, said to her sister, Brie Bella, on the Wednesday, July 3, episode of their “Bellas Podcast” referring to her 2-year-old niece.

After Brie agreed, “They’re very cute,” Nikki went on to say, “And she loves him. … He’s going to make an amazing father.” But she quickly clarified, “Not to me, it could be to anyone.”

Brie laughed. “Oh, gosh,” she said. “Here we go!”

News broke in March that Nikki and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, are dating, but the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively the following month that they aren’t labeling their relationship yet.

“We’re dating heavy,” the former professional wrestler told Us. “Like, I only stay the night at his house. Let’s put it that way. … But I don’t like the titles ‘boyfriend and girlfriend.’ It freaks me out.”

Nikki previously dated John Cena, and the California native was very vocal about wanting to have children with the actor, 42 — although he was “absolutely” against the idea. “John doesn’t want to have kids, so it’s taken a lot of therapy to be OK with knowing I won’t be a mom,” the E! personality told Us exclusively in April 2018. “I’m not going to lie, there are times when I still pray that one day he’ll change his mind. But as of now, no family.”

She added, “I’ll be Auntie Coco. The cool one for life.”

The couple first called off their engagement in April 2017, then broke up for good in May 2018 following a brief reconciliation.

“After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” Nikki told Us at the time. “I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

