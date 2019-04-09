Nikki Bella isn’t putting labels on her romance with Artem Chigvintsev, her former Dancing With the Stars partner, but the pair are getting more serious.

“We’re dating heavy,” Bella, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Superstars for Hope Partner Reception, which kicked off WrestleMania 35 in New York City on Friday, April 5. “Like, I only stay the night at his house. Let’s put it that way. … But I don’t like the titles ‘boyfriend and girlfriend.’ It freaks me out.”

The Total Bellas star also wouldn’t enjoy seeing Chigvintsev, 36, with another woman. “I think I would have to see it to feel it,” she speculated. “I probably would actually be bothered. … I am at a different place, so I might actually be like, ‘OK, this is not meant to be. Next.’”

Nikki, who split with former fiancé John Cena in July 2018, gave Us a rave review of Chigvintsev, as did twin sister Brie. “I adore the s–t out of him,” Nikki said of the dance pro. “He’s like the sweetest man you’ll ever meet. My sister was [against] Artem in the beginning because she was so in love with John and now she absolutely adores him.”

“I was Team John for so long because, you know, he was my brother,” Brie explained to Us of the Blockers star, who dated her sister for six years. “If [he and Nikki] get back together, I’d love it. So I’d never give Artem the time of day because I was like, ‘No, they’re getting back together, so I don’t care about you.’ But now … now I’ve finally given Artem a chance, and he’s super sweet.”

Nikki previously admitted it would be hard to see Cena, 41, with another woman. “No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s gonna kill me,” she said on Total Bellas’ fourth season finale. “I still have a long way to go, but, honestly, I’m ready for a new me. I need it … I just want to move forward.”

Cena, who also appeared at WrestleMania over the weekend, has since been spotted with electrical engineer Shay Shariatzadeh.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

