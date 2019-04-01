5-Things-to-Know-About-John-Cena’s-Date-Shay-Shariatzadeh

John Cena’s mystery woman is a mystery no more! Just days after the WWE star was spotted holding hands with a new woman in Canada, his date has been identified as Shay Shariatzadeh.

Cena’s outing with the brunette engineer comes nearly a year after he first split with then-fiancée Nikki Bella. The couple, who first got together in 2012, briefly reconciled months later before splitting for good in July 2018.

By December, the Bumblebee actor wasn’t saying whether he was ready to start dating again, but he did tell Us Weekly he had “everything” to look forward to in 2019.

“Always be grateful for every second, good times and bad times,” he added at the time. “Do your best to learn, and try your best to keep a wonderful perspective on life.”

For her part, Bella has moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. Us broke the news of the romance in January, and the Total Bellas star confirmed the casual relationship on her podcast last week. “Yeah, we’re dating,” she said. “There’s been a lot of speculation about us … but I’m still dating [other people] … We’re not engaged. We’re not married. We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend. We don’t say, ‘I love you.’ We make out. He’s a great kisser.”

In the Total Bellas fourth season finale, the reality star told twin sister Brie that she would be pained to see her ex-fiancé move on with another person: “No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s going to kill me.”

Scroll down to read everything we know about Shariatzadeh, the new woman in Cena’s life.