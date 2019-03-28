Giving love another shot? John Cena stepped out with a mystery woman in Canada days after his ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella, confirmed she has moved on with Artem Chigvintsev.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, the actor, 41, and the unidentified woman hold hands in Canada while grinning from ear to ear. The pair reportedly shared dinner for four hours before taking a stroll.

Cena and Bella, 35, called off their engagement in April 2018 after six years together. Us Weekly broke the news in January that the Total Bellas star is dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, 36.

The reality star finally addressed her relationship with Chigvintsev on Sunday, March 24, by making the romance Instagram official. In the pic, she kissed her beau on the cheek.

“Yeah, we’re dating. … There’s been a lot of speculation about us … but I’m still dating [other people],” she admitted during the Wednesday, March 27, episode of “The Bellas Podcast,” adding: “We’re having fun. He’s showing me L.A.”

Bella also revealed that she and the dancer are “sleeping together,” but maintaining a casual vibe. “We’re not engaged. We’re not married,” she explained. “We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend. We don’t say, ‘I love you.’ We make out. He’s a great kisser.”

The Total Divas star confessed during a teaser for the Total Bellas season 4 finale that she was not prepared to watch Cena move on. “No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s gonna kill me,” she said.

Bella previously opened up about her continued bond with the Blockers star. “I’ve always been grateful to have John in my life and to have a man like that,” she told Us in February. “He’s an amazing man. And even through such a hard breakup, he has been truly so amazing.”

Cena, meanwhile, revealed to Us in March that he relies on humor in tough times: “It certainly helps in moments of despair and sadness because it just … brings light to a situation.”

