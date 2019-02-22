Looking back with fond memories. Nikki Bella has no ill will toward her ex-fiancé, John Cena, and is thankful that they’re on positive terms.

“We’re good … as good as being apart can be,” Bella, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at a special screening of Fighting With My Family at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday, February 20. “I’ve always been grateful to have John in my life and to have a man like that. He’s an amazing man. And even through such a hard breakup, he has been truly so amazing.”

The WWE star had a brief fling with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, but is currently enjoying the single life. “I’m dating, having fun,” she continued. “[Artem] is one of the people that I like to have fun with. He’s a good friend.”

As for specifics on her love life? Bella joked: “I’m dating my fingers!”

The Total Divas star explained that she was supposed to spend Valentine’s Day with her sister, Brie Bella, but ended up celebrating the holiday with her mom, Kathy Colace, her brother, JJ Garcia, her sister-in-law, Lauren Garcia, and her nieces, Vivienne and Alice.

“Vivienne wasn’t feeling well, and so literally I got the most amazing dance on Valentine’s Day,” Nikki gushed. “We put on Tony Bennett. Her molars are growing in and I … just rocked her to sleep. She loved it. I need to post the photo on my Instagram because I was like, ‘You know what? This made my Valentine’s Day. This sweet little dance.’”

Nikki and Cena, 41, called off their engagement in April 2018 after six years together. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” they said in a statement to Us at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

