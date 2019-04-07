Taking sides. Brie Bella was originally not a fan of Nikki Bella‘s relationship with Artem Chigvintsev because of her sisterly bond with John Cena.

“My sister was like, ‘No,’ for Artem in the beginning because she was so in love with John,” Nikki, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at WWE’s annual kickoff event for WrestleMania, Superstars for Hope, in NYC on Friday, April 5. “Now she absolutely adores [Artem].”

Brie, also 35, echoed her twin’s statement. “Yeah … I mean, now I’m more like, ‘Whatever my sister wants,'” she explained to Us. “I was Team John for so long because, you know, he was my brother.”

And it sounds like she’s still leaning toward Cena, 41. “If they get back together, I’d love it,” Brie continued. “So I’d never give Artem the time of day because I was like, ‘No, they’re getting back together, so I don’t care about you.’ But now … now I’ve finally given Artem a chance and he’s super sweet.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Nikki dating her Dancing With the Stars partner, 36, in January. The pair confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post more than two months later.

“Well after that season finale 😳 First thing I’ll be talking about this Wednesday,” the Total Bellas star wrote alongside a photo of herself kissing the ABC star on the cheek, referring to the March 24 episode of the hit E! show, in which she confirmed the new couple’s status.

Cena and Nikki called it quits on their engagement in April 2018 after five years together. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the former couple exclusively revealed to Us at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The pair reconciled two months later, but then split for good in July 2018. The Bumblebee actor has since been spotted with engineer Shay Shariatzadeh. The two were seen holding hands and having dinner in Canada in March.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

