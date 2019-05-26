So cute! Nikki Bella ran towards her beau Artem Chigvintsev and jumped into his arms, wrapping her legs around him for a passionate embrace when the pair reunited at the BottleRock festival in California’s Napa Valley on Friday, May 25.

The Total Bellas star, 35, rushed towards the Dancing With the Stars professional, 36, before leaping towards him and pressing her cheek against his in a video posted on Instagram. “He’s here!” she captioned the clip. “Finally can squeeze you,” he commented on the post along with more than 30 kissing emojis and prayer hands.

“You guys are the best,” his fellow DWTS dancer Gleb Savchenko wrote. “How many times is TOO many times to watch this? Asking for a friend,” a fan commented.

Us Weekly broke the news in January that the wrestler had moved on from her broken engagement to John Cena and had been seeing the Russia native — who was her partner on Dancing With the Stars — for a while.

They went Instagram official at the end of March, shortly after Nikki told Us that they had “so much chemistry and a cool connection.”

But despite their public displays of affection, Nikki, who was with Cena for six years, has said she’s not ready to call Chigvintsev her boyfriend.

“Yes, I spent the night at his house. … We’re not engaged. We’re not married. We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend. We don’t say, ‘I love you.’ We make out. He’s a great kisser,” she said on “The Bellas Podcast” at the end of March.

The following month she told Us that they were “dating heavy.”

On Saturday, May 25, the pair joined Bella’s twin sister, Brie, and pals to see One Republic perform.

Nikki, who wore a sheer cream dress that plunged in the front and cuddled up to her man as she showed off her hairstyle inspired by Game of Thrones‘ Queen of Dragons Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke).

In photos posted on her Instagram Stories, Nikki admitted to a major GoT faux pas, revealing that she’d spoiled the ending of the series for Chigvintsev.

Scroll down to see their cute pics and find out what she told him about Khaleesi’s fate (spoiler alert!).