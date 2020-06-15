Keeping the cameras on! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella want to film their upcoming births for Total Bellas.

“I still want to film the experience. That’s the plan as of now,” Nikki, 36, recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Things are changing weekly due to COVID-19. As of now, only [my fiancé], Artem [Chigvintsev] can be in there so Artem would have to film. … I really want Brie in there with me, and I’m hoping we can bring a Total Bellas producer so Brie and Artem can be in the moment with me and not worry about filming.”

The reality star knows she has to “follow state-by-state rules,” but told the outlet how her first child’s arrival would go in “a perfect world.”

Nikki explained, “I would have our Total Bellas producer in there filming and have my sister and Artem by my side [to] introduce our baby to the world.”

As for Brie, also 36, the California native wants to “film the whole experience” just like she did for her and husband Daniel Bryan’s daughter Birdie’s birth in 2017.

“It’s still really fun to go back and see it,” Brie said. “I want to film this because I want to see if it will be the same or different. As of right now, my fingers are crossed that I have a natural birth and go into labor naturally, but if not, I’ll have another C-secrtion.”

She added, “I told the cameras, ‘You guys are more than welcome to film.’ If not, I’ll have the doctor film it on the iPhone.”

The twin sisters announced in January that they are both pregnant and due less than two weeks apart. Three months later, the E! personalities told Us Weekly exclusively that they are experiencing the “exact same” symptoms.

“[It’s] really bizarre,” Brie told Us in April. “We were so nauseous our first trimester and I was never sick with [my daughter], Birdie ever. [Nikki and I had] morning sickness all day long. We felt like we had car sickness.”

Nikki opened up about how “new” everything felt, telling Us at the time: “I guess I just didn’t realize how all these body changes would feel. I don’t just mean outer, but inner. There are days I really get rocked and exhausted and my body’s going through so much. … It’s just in this shock. It’s just tough.”