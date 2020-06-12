Big news! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are having a baby boy. The couple announced the news during an episode of Total Bellas on Thursday, June 11.

The parents-to-be found out the sex of their baby during a party with family and friends. Bella broke open a piñata, which revealed blue confetti.

“I’m so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy,” Brie Bella said in a confessional. “I knew [it]. I really, in my heart, I just felt it for her.”

She added to her twin: “I think you and your little boy will have such a great bond. I do. I really feel that.”

Nikki, 36, revealed in January that she and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, are expecting their first child. “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am,” the California native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

Nikki continued to document her baby bump progress on social media, from TikTok videos with Chigvintsev to bikini mirror selfies.

The Incomparable co-author also shared photos comparing her budding belly to her sister Brie. The twins are due less than three weeks apart.

“We have the exact same symptoms. [It’s] really bizarre,” Brie, who already shares daughter Birdie, 2, with her husband, Daniel Bryan, told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “We were so nauseous our first trimester and I was never sick with Birdie ever. [Nikki and I had] morning sickness all day long. We felt like we had car sickness.”

Her sister chimed in, saying she was “rocked and exhausted” by her first trimester symptoms, calling them “tough.”

Nikki’s pregnancy news came less than one month after she announced her and Chigvintsev’s engagement. “I said yes in France in November,” the E! personality captioned proposal pictures via Instagram. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Us broke the news in January 2019 that the couple were dating. Nikki was previously engaged to John Cena, but the former couple called it quits in April 2018.