It’s official! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged after less than one year of dating, the couple revealed on Instagram.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the former WWE star, 36, captioned her post on Friday, January 3. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

The dancing pro, 37, also shared the photos, writing, “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

The engagement will be covered in the next season of Total Bellas, premiering this spring on E!

Us Weekly broke the news that the couple were dating on January 3, 2019, exactly one year before their announcement. Bella was previously engaged to John Cena; the pair were together for 8 years but ended their relationship in April 2018.

The Total Bellas star first met the Burn the Floor alum in 2017 when the two were partnered together on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. They remained friends and began hanging out following her split with Cena, 42.

The duo have been very open about their relationship. In September 2019, he appeared on Bella’s podcast “The Bellas Podcast” and said he wanted to have kids with the athlete.

“I’ve never thought about the exact number, but the only thing I can compare it to is obviously my parents and what they have,” he said. “They have two of us. It’s me and my brother. If I have to throw a number, I would probably say two because that’s how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother.”

She also recently met the Strictly Come Dancing star’s parents — who don’t speak any English.

“I was very nervous to meet Artem’s parents,” the Nicole + Brizee cofounder told Us in December — a month after their secret engagement. “One thing that was very difficult is the language barrier. His parents only speak Russian; I don’t know Russian. But, you always hear about Russian parents, especially the moms. They’re very protective of their boys, so I was very nervous.”

However, he confirmed to Us that his parents “loved” her. “It’s been a great reunion. I haven’t seen them for over 5 years,” he shared. “They’ve been able to finally meet her in person, her to be able to see them, it was kind of a dream come true.”

Regardless of the language barrier, Bella did know that Chigvintsev’s father asked about the couple’s future. “He did not translate that to me, but I know his dad’s already asking about babies over marriage,” she told Us. “All I told Artem, I was like, ‘Did he Google my age?’ Does he think I’m old? Your dad must think I’m old.’ Because I was like, ‘He’s asking about babies and not marriage,’ but yeah, it’s weird. I think it is going fast, but I think in that department, we kind of slow it down.”