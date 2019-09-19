



Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella have been together for less than a year, but that hasn’t stopped them from thinking of taking the next steps in their relationship, skipping from engagement and marriage to babies.

In an episode of his girlfriend’s podcast, “The Bellas Podcast,” on Wednesday, September 18, the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, revealed how many kids he wants to have with the retired WWE performer, 35.

“You know what? I’ve never thought about the exact number, but the only thing I can compare it to is obviously my parents and what they have,” Chigvintsev told Bella after she asked him how many children he wants. “They have two of us. It’s me and my brother.”

He continued, “If I have to throw a number, I would probably say two because that’s how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother.”

The Total Divas star then pressed her boyfriend more by asking if he wants a kid “with me.”

“That’s so cute,” he responded. “Um, yeah!”

However, before her boyfriend became too excited, the E! personality — whose twin sister Brie Bella has 2-year-old daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan — explained that she has some specific conditions when it comes to her future family.

“I want twins. I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock it out all at once,” she said. “I want an epidural right when I get into labor. I don’t want to feel anything. Those are the things I want.”

Later in the podcast, Nikki gushed over her boyfriend and revealed she’s met his Russian parents, albeit not in the flesh.

“You have so much heart,” she said. “You’re extremely patient, and even though I’ve only met your parents twice on FaceTime and there is a language barrier … your mom seems like one of the sweetest women in the world, and you’re the literally one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met.”

Us Weekly confirmed Nikki and Chigvintsev’s relationship in January. A source told Us at the time that the couple — who met as partners on season 25 of DWTS in 2017 — had been seeing each other “for a while.”

The two-time WWE Divas Champion told Us in July that the Strictly Come Dancing alum is an “amazing guy” and “really fun to date.”

“We have the best date nights,” she said. “Anytime I’m, like, kind of sad or just having a hard day, he always shows up with a bouquet of flowers. And it’s really cute and he just will do cute stuff. I remember when we were hiking one time and it was a beautiful sunset and he’ll just do little, like a dip or like a few little dance moves. And as a woman, I can’t tell you, but it makes us smile so big, and it makes me feel so amazing.”

Before her relationship with Chigvintsev, Nikki dated fellow WWE performer John Cena on and off for six years. The two got engaged in April 2017 but called off their wedding a year later. A month after their split in April 2018, the couple reunited only to officially pull the plug on their romance in July 2018.

Chigvintsev, for his part, was married to professional ballroom dancer Giselle Peacock from 2004 to 2005.

