It’s safe to say Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are more in love than ever. After six months of dating without labels, the couple are ready to shout their relationship status from the rooftops.

“Oh my gosh. It feels so good!” the Total Bellas star, 35, told Us Weekly at Variety Children’s Charity Poker & Casino Night on Wednesday, July 24. “I don’t have to hide it. I’m such a grabby person, like so PDA. And there’d be times I would just want to grab him so much, and then I’m like, ‘Oh shoot, I got to pretend like I don’t know you.’ But it’s fun. It’s nice ’cause now it’s kind of like having freedom. We could do whatever we want and it’s all good.”

Chigvintsev, 37, added that people made a “really quick assumption” about their relationship, so they wanted time before they made things official.

“It was so new for both of us we didn’t want everyone to jump to conclusions that it’s going to lead to something serious,” he explained. “And it did. … It was going fast.”

The twosome met during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017. While Bella was still engaged to John Cena at the time, they called off their engagement during the summer of 2018. By January, Bella and Chigvintsev couldn’t deny the chemistry between them.

“Artem is an amazing guy. You’re really fun to date. We have the best date nights,” the former WWE diva gushed to Us, making Chigvintsev blush. “Anytime I’m, like, kind of sad or just having a hard day, he always shows up with a bouquet of flowers. And it’s really cute and he just will do cute stuff. I remember when we were hiking one time and it was a beautiful sunset and he’ll just do little, like a dip or like a few little dance moves. And as a woman, I can’t tell you, but it makes us smile so big and it makes me feel so amazing.”

The former dance partners also enjoy chill nights at home watching reality TV.

“We’re obsessed with Love Island and The Hills,” Bella told Us. “I think our favorite thing to do is we like to open up a bottle of wine, put on Lumineers, Pandora … He cooks dinner and then when he’s done cooking dinner, we have our last glass of wine in bed watching Love Island.”

