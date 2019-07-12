The look of love? Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

The duo shared several sweet moments together while attending the Thursday, July 11, event in Santa Monica, California. At one point, the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, gave the Total Bellas star, 35, a kiss on the forehead as she beamed.

Bella wore a white cropped tank top, neon green pants and black strappy heels, while Chigvintsev sported a white short-sleeved button-down, blue pants and white sneakers.

The dancer opened up about the pair’s unconventional romance in May. “I would say we’re having a great time spending together, we’re figuring [it] out and we’re just trying to take [things] step by step to see where it goes,” he said during an appearance on “The Bellas” podcast.

The twosome vowed not to label their relationship, though Chigvintsev noted at the time that he would not be happy if Bella slept with someone else. “Yeah, of course it would bother me,” he admitted. “The fact is, we’re not saying we’re not titling ourselves with something, that doesn’t change the way I’d feel about it.”

The choreographer emphasized that the former WWE star was “absolutely not” allowed to seek sex outside of their partnership — and Bella agreed with his sentiment. “It would hurt him, and I respect his feelings so I wouldn’t do it,” she echoed. “I really enjoy my intimate time with Artem, so I don’t want to go anywhere else.”

The reality stars met during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, when they were partnered up. Us Weekly reported in January that the lovebirds were seeing each other after her split from her then-fiancé, wrestler John Cena.

Scroll to see more photos of Bella and Chigvintsev cuddling up on the red carpet!