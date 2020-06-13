Mom mode! Stassi Schroeder has been vocal about wanting to have kids, well before Us Weekly broke the news of her pregnancy.

Us confirmed in June 2020 that the Vanderpump Rules alum and fiancé Beau Clark are expecting their first child together.

The couple’s happy news came just four days after Schroeder was let go from the Bravo series after racially insensitive remarks she made resurfaced. Additionally, her former costar Faith Stowers spoke out and revealed that Schroeder and Kristen Doute had called the police on her in 2018 for a crime she never committed. The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host later apologized for her part in the incident.

Following her termination, Schroeder and Clark have moved forward as a couple and are preparing to become parents. “Beau has been being her rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support,” a source told Us exclusively on June 11.

The pair, who got engaged in July 2019, were set to wed in October 2020 in Italy, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Once the health crisis spread worldwide, the duo postponed their nuptials.

“We’re 99 percent sure that it’s going to be a year from where we planned. So next year, 2021, October,” Schroeder said on her podcast in May.

The Next Level Basic author’s wedding plans originally halted her goal to conceive a child sooner rather than later, with Schroeder explaining in February 2020 that she was “holding off” in order to drink “all the Italian wine.”

Once the pandemic hit, however, she changed her tune, joking to Us that the couple were being “reckless” while in quarantine.

Despite all the pair’s ups and downs since they first started dating in 2018, the plan to grow their family has always been on Schroeder’s mind.

“I was trying last summer,” the New Orleans native told Us exclusively in February 2020 while promoting season 8 of Pump Rules. “I was like, ‘Listen, if he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands.’”

She added: “I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. I just cannot wait to be a mom.”

Scroll down to see what the Basically Stassi alum has said about starting a family with Clark over the years.