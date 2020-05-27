Stassi Schroeder isn’t afraid to call herself a bridezilla, but the Vanderpump Rules star is no match for the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality TV personality wasted no time planning her nuptials after her now-fiancé, Beau Clark, popped the question in July 2019. During a panel at BravoCon, the couple announced their plans to wed in Italy in October 2020.

“The No. 1 thing that we know for sure about our wedding is we don’t want to sweat,” Schroeder said at the fan convention in November 2019. “Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat. … It’s going to be crisp, fall wedding!”

As the duo continued to plan, however, the COVID-19 crisis hit Italy and the United States.

“We’re trying to stay optimistic that things will sort itself out,” Schroeder said in April 2020 via Instagram Live. “I was thinking about that the other day. I was like, ‘Well I already have my dresses,’ but are people actually making them right now? Because that’s not essential. You know what I mean?”

A month later, the Next Level Basic author admitted she wasn’t confident that her dream wedding would ever happen.

“I’m so easy-going now because I don’t care about testing the food. I don’t care if the flowers are wilted,” Schroeder said on her podcast in May 2020. “I just want to get there and once we’re able to get to Rome, I don’t care if only five people show up. The fact that I’ll be able to be there is all I care about. It could be a ratchet wedding in Italy and I’ll be fine.”

Scroll though for everything we know about Schroeder and Clark’s wedding — and keep coming back for more updates!