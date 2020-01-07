Kristen Doute may have introduced Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, but she may not be there to see the couple walk down the aisle.

“We shall see how this year goes,” the 31-year-old Next Level Basic author said on E!’s Daily Pop on Monday, January 6, when asked if Kristen, 36, will be invited to her upcoming nuptials. “It’s been really sad and obviously that’s a big part of season 8.”

After confirming that she already asked her nine bridesmaids to stand by her side on her special day, Stassi admitted that “deep down” she hopes her and Kirsten will makeup before she marries Beau, 39.

“I’m hoping that things get better and I’d like her to be there,” Stassi said. “But if we can’t get along every time we’re around each other then it’s a decision I’m going to have to think about it.”

The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host and the James Mae T-shirt designer have been on the outs since Kristen claimed to end her on-again, off-again relationship with Brian Carter during the season 7 Vanderpump Rules reunion, which aired in May 2019. Along with Katie Maloney, Stassi believes that Kristen is lying about her relationship status. Fans realized the three women were still feuding with Kristen wasn’t at Stassi and Beau’s engagement party in July.

“There are moments where I get sad and I’m like, ‘Maybe I should end this,’ but our situation is just so much more layered and deeper than that,” Stassi told Us Weekly about Kristen at BravoCon in November. “So you know what? Sometimes you just need to break from someone.”

Lisa Vanderpump also weighed in on the drama during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’ve always found Kristen a little bit different to get along with myself. But I think this year, Stassi’s grown up. They’ve both grown up,” the SUR owner said on Friday, January 3. “They’re both growing up and I think the divide just got wider and wider and I don’t know, but there’s years of history. So I’m hopeful because it’s a shame to break up such a long friendship.”

Stassi previously confirmed that she and Beau are planning to marry in Rome in October.

“It’s going to be crisp, fall wedding!” she declared at BravoCon. “[And] no kids at our wedding. This is an adult party, I want everyone to get hammered and enjoy themselves.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET.