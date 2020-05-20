Witches of Weho dunzo, indeed. Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney ended their friendship with Kristen Doute during the Tuesday, May 19, season 8 finale of Vanderpump Rules — and spoiler alert: they didn’t necessarily make amends at the reunion.

“I don’t honestly know. I mean, I said my piece in the kindest way that I could,” Doute, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively about her current status with Schroeder, 31, and Maloney, 34. “I got a taste of how they feel, but nothing’s moved forward since then.”

Doute, Schroeder, Maloney and the season 8 cast taped a virtual reunion with Andy Cohen on April 30. The three-part special begins airing on Bravo Tuesday, June 2.

While the former BFFs have been fighting about Doute’s ex Brian Carter onscreen, they gave more insight into their falling out on the Vanderpump Rules aftershow.

“It’s not just like she made a mistake and lied about it,” Schroeder said. “It was years of Katie and I dealing with this constant cycle. … You’re taking up so much of my time and now it’s consuming a big part of my brain and my energy that I’m now taking this home with me. … Now all I can think about, Kristen, is you and Carter and this whole situation. And you’re lying to us on top of it.”

Maloney added that Doute threw them “under the bus” when they brought up the drama on the show.

“It’s not about us let losing patience with her or abandoning her, it’s about her taking advantage of our friendship and taking it for granted,” Maloney noted. “We have, literally, been really f—king thin with this chick. And if anyone doesn’t want to agree that we’ve been there for her, you’re f—king wrong. … She’s fooling everyone.”

For now, Doute is focused on the upcoming release of her first book, He’s Making You Crazy, which she cowrote with How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days author Michele Alexander. While the book chronicles her dating history, Doute also has a chapter about female friendships.

“I have a ‘She’s Making You Crazy’ chapter,” she told Us. “[But] mostly romantic relationships. … I just want [the reader] to know, like, you are not alone,” she explained. “You are not the only one who has felt betrayed or cheated on or lied to or have had, you know, low self-esteem or low self-confidence because of relationships that you’ve been through. And you absolutely will come out on top.”

He’s Making You Crazy hits stores June 2, but is available for preorder now.